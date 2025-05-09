Kangana Ranaut to star in Hollywood film 'Blessed Be the Evil'

Los Angeles: Actor Kangana Ranaut is set to make her Hollywood debut with a horror film, titled "Blessed Be the Evil".

Ranaut, known for films like "Tanu Weds Manu", "Fashion", "Queen" and "Thalaivii", will star alongside Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of action superstar Sylvester Stallone, and "Teen Wolf" actor Tyler Posey, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra from a screenplay by Gatha Tiwary. Both will also produce the upcoming project.

Described as a horror drama, the production on the film is expected to begin this summer in New York. The producers are also planning to shoot the movie in the US in the wake of President Donald Trump's threat of a 100 percent tariff on imported films.

"Blessed Be the Evil" follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence, according to official synopsis.

Ranaut, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was most recently seen in "Emergency", which she also directed. Released in January, the film featured Ranaut in the role of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi.