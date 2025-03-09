Kangana Ranaut wraps shooting thriller movie alongside R Madhavan

New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for the upcoming thriller film alongside her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star R Madhavan on Sunday.

The 38-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "Today wrapped filming of my upcoming thriller with some of my fabs #alvijay @actormaddy @tridentartsoffl. See you in the cinemas."

Madhavan,54, re-shared the story on his handle and wrote, "Congratulations.. so much fun shooting this one once too.. Lovely unit and adorable team .. rock it as usual @kanganaranaut."

Both actors have previously worked on the 2011 romantic comedy "Tanu Weds Manu". They also collaborated on its sequel "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" which was released in 2015.

Plot details and the title of the film are being kept under wraps.

Ranaut most recently starred in "Emergency" which she also directed. Madhavan's latest work is "Hisaab Barabar".