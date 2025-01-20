Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' earns over Rs 12 crore at box office in 3 days

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" has earned Rs 12. 26 crore at the domestic box office on its first weekend.

Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “Emergency” also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17.

Ranaut's production banner Manikarnika Films shared the update on the film's collection on its X handle on Monday.

The poster featured the day-wise breakdown of the film's collection. After opening on Friday with Rs 3.11 crore, "Emergency" witnessed growth on Saturday as by earning Rs 4.28 crore and Rs 4.87 crore on Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 12. 26 crore.

"Emergency", which faced release delays, censor issues, and protests from Sikh bodies for its alleged misrepresentation of facts, was released on the big screen alongside Abhishek Kapoor's directorial "Azaad", starring debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.