'Kanguva' makers share Bobby Deol's first look on his 55th birthday

Mumbai: The makers of the Tamil fantasy movie "Kanguva" on Saturday unveiled the first look of Bobby Deol's character on the occasion of the actor's 55th birthday.

Advertisment

The "Animal" star plays the role of villain Udhiran in the movie, headlined by superstar Suriya. The film marks Deol's debut in Tamil cinema.

"Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable. Happy Birthday to our #Udhiran, #BobbyDeol sir #Kanguva #HBDBobbyDeol @thedeol," production banner Studio Green posted on microblogging site X.

Advertisment

Billed as a “mighty valiant saga”, “Kanguva” is directed by filmmaker Siva and will be released later this year.

“Kanguva” backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.

The movie is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.