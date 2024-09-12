Kannada action thriller 'Bagheera' to debut in cinemas on October 31

New Delhi: Hombale Films, the banner behind blockbuster movies “KGF” and "Salaar", has set its next Kannada action film “Bagheera” for October 31 release.

The production banner, founded by Vijay Kiragandur, shared the news of the film's release date on its official social media handles on Wednesday evening.

"The hunt for justice begins! #Bagheera roars into cinemas on October 31st," Hombale Films wrote on X, alongside a poster of the film.

"Bagheera" is written by Prashanth Neel, known for directing Yash's two "KGF" films and Prabhas-led "Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire". The movie is directed by Dr Suri and features SriiMurali of “Ugram” fame in the lead role.

Besides Kannada, the action thriller will be released in theatres in four other languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.