Kannada film 'Agnyathavasi' will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 from May 28

Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Critically acclaimed Kannada mystery-thriller 'Agnyathavasi' will be premiering exclusively on ZEE5 from May 28.

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, written by Krishna Raj, and produced by Hemanth M Rao, Prachura P P, and Jayalakshmi, the film stars legendary Kannada actor Rangayana Raghu in a career-defining role.

Set in the village of Nalkeri in the Malenadu region of Karnataka, 'Agnyathavasi' follows the life of a reclusive police inspector (Rangayana Raghu), who has spent years tending to his farm as his station lay dormant—until the sudden, suspicious death of a respected village scholar, Srinivas Iyer, shatters the silence.

The investigation into the murder slowly peels back the layers of a community haunted by secrets, superstitions, and something darker known only as Pashambara.

In a press release issued on Saturday, ZEE5 spokesperson said, 'Agnyathavasi' has already made an incredible mark at the theatres. The release also says, "We are confident it will continue to entertain audiences on our platform. With an amazing storyline, haunting atmosphere, and masterful performances, this film is an outstanding addition to our diverse catalogue." The protagonist of the film, Rangayana Raghu said 'Agnyathavasi' has been one of the most special journeys of his career.

"Playing a police inspector who's more comfortable with cows than crime, in a station that hasn't seen action in decades, was both refreshing and deeply emotional. The kind of love fans have shown during the theatrical release has been overwhelming—I've had people message me saying the film gave them chills and made them cry, all in the same scene," he added.