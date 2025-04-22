Kannada film industry must pay attention to what audience is saying: Actor Rishi

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Kannada actor Rishi feels it is time the film industry of Karnataka pays attention to what the audience is saying.

Although nearly 300 Kannada films are being released every year, he pointed out that only a handful manage to make an impact at the box-office.

"I think the audience will tell us what to do, what not to do. If one observes just the last 10 years -- the kind of films that have worked and the kind of preferences that the audience has for certain genres -- there's a clear pattern," Rishi told PTI.

Considering Kannada film industry is now being propped up by those who wear many hats -- an actor who turns a director, a director who turns a producer, or even set up OTT platforms for films to be showcased -- Rishi feels that they owe it to themselves to ensure that films work.

"It is not an easy industry; it really takes out a lot from you. And when something works, you get necessary energy to go a little further," said Rishi.

On April 21, the first look of Rishi's seventh film, 'Mangalapuram' was released. Rishi, who began his acting career roughly around 2013, became a name to reckon with, post his 2017 blockbuster hit, 'Operation Alamelamma'.

He went on to cement his position in the industry with the critically acclaimed neo-noir 'Kavaludaari' in 2019.

Rishi insisted that it was because the Kannada film industry paid attention to the audience, back in the day, it used to make much better films than now.

"Somewhere we lost track, and the narration started becoming one dimensional. I think back in the day, say the 1980s or the early 1990s, we had so many wonderful cinematic moments. We hardly see that happening in the last 20 years or so," added Rishi.

To ensure that the audience does not walk away disappointed is a shared responsibility, said Rishi. An actor has as much a stake as a director in that, he added.

"I need to have that confidence of being able to say to people, spend your Rs 200 on this film, you will not regret it," said Rishi.

Part of the reason he chose to do 'Mangalapuram', said Rishi, is because he could see a lot of thought has gone into it already. The film will be directed by Ranjit Raj Suvarna, who is more known for his Tulu films. The film will also explore Kannada film industry's latest obsession – the cult of 'daiva'.

Since the success of 'Kantara', the tradition of 'bhootha kola' -- a ritualistic performance popular in coastal Karnataka, especially in the Tulu Nadu region -- is something that many Kannada films have blindly clutched at, hoping to connect with the audience, which is open for it now.

"But, as far as I know, the 'Mangalapuram' team had worked on the script for at least five years, before they even approached me. That kind of introspection reflects on the script, they certainly are not just doing the same thing as others," said Rishi.

As an actor, Rishi said he was always aware that the devil is in the details.

"When I met the director of 'Mangalapuram', I think I was very impressed with the detailing that has gone into the script. He already has a meticulous plan in place. I knew instinctively that I'll be in safe hands," said Rishi.

One of the grouses that Rishi has is the fascination that Kannada film industry's new age directors have for murder mysteries and thrillers.

Thanks to the success of 'Operation Alamelamma' and 'Kavaludaari', both of which could be slotted in the broader thriller category, Rishi said all he received at one point were more thriller films.

"I can't tell you how many films I said no to just because they were thrillers," added Rishi.

Eventually, Rishi said, he realised that it is probably not fair for the filmmaker or the script if he rejected them because they were thrillers.

That is how he ended up -- after a spate of romance films and comedies and a very unusual kind of Kannada film, 'Nodi Swamy Ivanu Irode Heega' -- acting in 2025 thriller, 'Rudra Garuda Purana' where he again played a cop.

'Mangalapuram' is also billed as a murder mystery.

With time, Rishi said the penny dropped for him: instead of worrying about whether a story is of a particular genre, he should focus on how the story is told. Because when told right, stories are powerful, he added.

"I would want to be part of stories that will, you know, bring about a change in someone's life. That is my motivation these days when I choose films," said Rishi. PTI JR ADB