Kannada star Yash’s ‘Toxic’ teaser unveiled

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The teaser of the much-anticipated pan-India movie, “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups”, starring Kannada superstar Yash, showcases a dark and brutal cinematic universe that features high-octane action sequences.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed movie is billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s. In the film, Yash plays the role of Raya, a ruthless gangster.

The one minute 55 second teaser reveals a massive, cinematic world that is both vibrant and brutal, and features Yash in a traditional circus setting and swiftly moves into an East Asian-inspired backdrop, spanning multiple time periods.

Production banner KVN Productions shared the official teaser of the film on its social media page with the message: “It’s gonna to get crazyyyy." Yash also serves as the co-writer with Mohandas on the film, which marks his first project since the blockbuster success of “KGF: Chapter 2” in 2022.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, “Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups” is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19.

“Toxic”, which will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, is set for a box office clash with Aditya Dhar’s “Dhuradhar 2”.

The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.