Rishab Shetty’s 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release on October 2, 2025

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated directorial "Kantara: Chapter 1" has locked its release date for October 2, 2025, the makers announced on Sunday.
The pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022's National Award-winning "Kantara", also written and fronted by Shetty.
The production banner shared the announcement on its X handle along with the film's poster.
"The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers..... '#KantaraChapter1' Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025. #KantaraChapter1onOct2 '#Kantara' @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @ChaluveG @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap @Banglan16034849 @KantaraFilm," read the caption.
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒 🕉️#KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on 𝐎𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.#KantaraChapter1onOct2 #Kantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup @ChaluveG… pic.twitter.com/KLyXbj3CUj
According to a press release issued by the makers, the production team on the Kannada-language film recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur.
"This intricate set, complete with detailed architecture and lifelike surroundings, is expected to transport audiences to a bygone time," they added.
The story of "Kantara" was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.
"Kantara", which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe. It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Shetty his first Best Actor National Award at the 70th National Film Awards.