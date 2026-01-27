Kanye West issues apology for hurtful remarks, says he is not a Nazi

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (PTI) Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, has issued a formal apology for his antisemitic and offensive comments, saying he has been undergoing treatment for a brain condition after "a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior".

Ye blamed the episode for destroying his life as the rapper's comments had made him a persona non grata in Hollywood.

He took out a full page apology titled 'To those I've Hurt' in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The musician said he had “hit rock bottom a few months ago and as the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times he didn’t want to be here anymore.

The rapper also addressed his pro-Hitler comments and blamed it on his brain condition where he lost touch with reality.

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people." "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience...I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though.” West said his brain injury wasn't properly diagnosed until 2023 and it was only in 2025, when he experienced a four-month manic episode, that he sought medical help. “That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis." He credited his wife Australian architect and performance artist Bianca Censori for encouraging him to take help for his condition.

"Having bipolar disorder is a notable state of constant mental illness. When you go into a manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely 'normal'. And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest. Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife encouraged me to finally get help." "I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home. With love, Ye," he concluded.

His statement comes just before the release of his upcoming album "Bully", which is set to release on January 30.