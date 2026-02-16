New Delhi (PTI): Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, is set to make his India debut with a performance in New Delhi in March.

District by Zomato shared the news with a post on Instagram on Monday, which featured the poster of Ye with the concert dates and location written over it.

The rapper will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

The tickets will be available from Wednesday. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment.

"IT’S TIME. YE LIVE. 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI. TICKETS DROP 18.02 — 4PM @districtupdates. THIS IS NOT A SHOW. THIS IS A STATEMENT. Event organised by @whitefox.india @wizcraftglobal @plushdubai," read the caption.

The rapper had a breakthrough in 2003 with his single "Through the Wire", followed by his debut album in 2004. He is known for tracks such as "Nias in Paris", "Bound 2" and "Hurricane" among others.