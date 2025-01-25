Kapil Sharma begins filming 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2".

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2015 hit "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", which marked Sharma's debut in the Hindi film industry.

"Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

According to a press release, the film, which also stars Manjot Singh, will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

Sharma was most recently seen in "Crew", co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan.