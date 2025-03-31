Kapil Sharma shares first look poster of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

New Delhi: Actor Kapil Sharma on Monday shared the first look poster of his film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2", on the occasion of Eid.

A sequel to 2015's release "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon", which also marked Sharma's acting debut, the shooting of the upcoming film began in January.

The 43-year-old comedian uploaded a poster from the film on his Instagram handle. The post featured Sharma dressed as a groom alongside the female actor, whose face was covered with the veil. "Eid Mubarak #KKPK2," the actor wrote in the caption.

"Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The film also stars Manjot Singh.