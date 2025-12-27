Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to re-release in theatres

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The makers of "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2", featuring actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, are set to re-release the film in theatres in January 2026.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film also stars Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain and Parul Gulati. It released in theatres on December 12.

It revolves around Mohan (Sharma), who wants to marry his girlfriend Sania, but due to family and religious constraints, he has to marry three brides (Meera, Ruhi, Jenny) with three different religions and identities.

"Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" opened to positive responses from audiences, however, its theatrical run was impacted by limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases.

Following, producer Ratan Jain has decided to re-release the film, according to a press release.

The film is a sequel to the 2015 release ''Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon".

It was directed by Abbas–Mustan and featured Sharma in the lead role alongside Sai Lokur, Manjari Fadnis, Elli Avram and Simran Kaur Mundi in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR