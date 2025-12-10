Kapil Sharma's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to stream on Netflix in December

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is set to return for the fourth season of his show "The Great Indian Kapil Show" on December 20.

The show will be available for streaming on Netflix and will feature the actor embracing different characters, from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja, and Mantri ji, designed for every age group, according to a press release.

It will also have actors Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek join Sharma. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also returning for the new season.

Sharma said the audience is the reason he comes up with new seasons.

"Every time it feels like I have done everything, what else to do with the newer season. But the love and hope of the audience makes the way to do something new," he said in a statement.

Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, added, "'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is not just a show for us. It’s something that has begun to define family time and Netflix time for India and many Indians outside of our country as well! We are so happy to announce season four." "This is a very special season because Kapil is going to be enthralling the audience through many characters that he is going to be playing. So along with Sunil, Krushna, Kiku, Archana and Sidhu, this season will see the Best of Kapil as well - something that the audience has been waiting for. The mastiverse is here on the 20th of December," she said. PTI ATR ATR ATR