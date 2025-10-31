Kapoor family comes together for Netflix special ‘Dining with the Kapoors’

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Bollywood’s first family, the Kapoors, are coming together for a rare on-screen reunion in Netflix’s upcoming documentary-style special "Dining with the Kapoors", premiering on November 21, the streamer announced on Friday.

Created by Armaan Jain, "Dining with the Kapoors" is described as a "heartfelt celebration marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, and close to a century of the Kapoor family", Netflix said in a statement.

The special, shot in a “fly-on-the-wall” format, features Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others as they gather for the family’s legendary annual lunch.

According to Netflix, the film offers viewers “an unfiltered glimpse into the Kapoor household” - from stories spanning generations to the family’s shared love for food, films and good-humoured banter.

The special is directed by Smriti Mundhra, who earlier helmed popular docuseries "Indian Matchmaking" and "The Romantics" for Netflix.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the documentary continues the platform’s commitment to authentic storytelling.

“As the Kapoor clan comes together to celebrate 100 years of their legendary patriarch Raj Kapoor, the table overflows with food, laughter, and love,” she said. “Under the expert direction of Smriti Mundhra, the film offers an intimate glimpse into the traditions, conversations and bonds that define the Kapoor khandaan.” Armaan Jain, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain and Manoj Jain, said the project was a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather.

“Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories — the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that’s in our DNA,” he said.

“'Dining with the Kapoors' is my way of honouring Nanaji (Raj Kapoor) and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together," he added.

"Dining with the Kapoors" is produced by Jain's banner produced by Aavashyak Media.