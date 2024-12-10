Kapoor family meets PM Modi, invites him to RK film festival

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Members of Raj Kapoor's family, including actor Ranbir Kapoor, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and invited him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

The Raj Kapoor Film Festival will be held in honour of the legendary actor-filmmaker's 100th birth anniversary.

"The entire Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aarman Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and a few others, met Prime Minister Modi to invite him for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival to honour the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor," a source told PTI.

The Kapoor family members expressed hope that Modi would come for the film festival, they said.

Raj Kapoor's cinematic legacy will be celebrated on the big screen with PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation organising the film festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor's 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's cinema.

As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen.

The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor's iconic works, including "Awara" (1951), "Shree 420" (1955), "Sangam" (1964), "Mera Naam Joker" (1970), and others.

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Kapoor's remastered classics will be showcased on the big screen, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the grandeur of his visionary filmmaking.