Karan Aujla announces second Mumbai concert

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Punjabi star Karan Aujla announced another Mumbai concert, which will take place on April 12.

Aujla, known for delivering hit tracks such as "Tauba Tauba", "Chitta Kurta" and "Softly", among others, is currently on his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, which is produced by Team Innovation.

The singer, who performed in Mumbai on March 3, has announced another show, Karan Aujla P-POP Culture India Tour - Mumbai 2.0, offering free entry to those who attended the initial event.

The announcement follows the Holi concert held at the MMRDA Grounds, which gathered nearly 15,000 fans but received feedback of severe overcrowding and long, chaotic entry lines. After reviewing audience feedback from the event, the artist and promoters chose to respond constructively by returning to the city with a reimagined nighttime concert experience, according to a press release.

“Mumbai has always shown me incredible love, and this concert is dedicated to my day ones! I want every fan to know they are valued, acknowledged and respected. For everyone who came out to celebrate with us, we’re coming back to create magic again and this time it’s going to be one wild party. Big shoutout to my brothers Team Innovation for doing this," Aujla said in a statement.

Mohit Bijlani, co-founder of Team Innovation, added, "After reviewing and acknowledging the audience feedback, we felt the most meaningful way to respond was with a gesture of gratitude to the fans. Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 is designed as a fan appreciation concert dedicated to those who supported the tour's Mumbai debut. At Team Innovation, we take active ownership of the audience experience and remain committed to continuously raising the bar for live entertainment in India."