Karan Aujla delivers electrifying performance in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) It was an evening filled with music and madness as Karan Aujla mesmerised fans with an electrifying performance in the Delhi-NCR region that turned out to be star-studded affair with Varun Dhawan, Badshah and Nora Fatehi joining in the fun on the first two days of the Punjabi sensation's India tour.

The singer, who gave voice to the viral Vicky Kaushal song "Tauba Tauba", performed in Gurugram's Airia Mall on December 15 and 17 as part of his "It Was All A Dream" tour, will take to the stage once again on December 19.

While the first show drew over 12,000 concert goers, the second concert drew a bigger crowd with over 15,000 fans turning up to listen to the musician, also known for chartbusters "Softly", "Wavy" and "Making Memories".

The crowd went "Aujla, Aujla" when the singer made a dramatic entry through a trap door in the middle of the stage and greeted them with an enthusiastic "Aur Dilliwalon!" Aujla may have become a sensation for many post "Tauba Tauba", but his true fans have followed the Canada-based singer for years. "I have been listening to Karan Aujla since 2016. I have listened to almost all of his songs. He is a great artist, and I am excited that I got a chance to come to his concert," a fan said.

Then, there were those who wanted the singer to croon their favourites like "Softly" and "Bachke Bachke".

"There is a lot of excitement. Three parties have happened (concerts of Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla). This is the best party out of all," said another concert-goer.

The singer also performed songs such as "Gangsta", "Kya Baat", "IDK HOW", "Jee Ni Lagda" and the fan-favourite "Tauba Tauba".

Just like the first show, which had a guest in Dhawan who came to promote his latest movie "Baby John", Aujla had another surprise for his fans.

Dancer-actor Fatehi joined the singer on stage to preview their latest musical collaboration "Aaye Haaye", which resulted in the crowd erupting in joy. Fatehi danced and sang along with Aujla, adding a touch of glamour to the already high-energy concert.

Taking a brief break from his chart-topping hits, Aujla got the crowd grooving to a rendition of "O Oh Jaane Jaana", Salman Khan's popular song from the 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya".

Towards the end, drones flew, forming a stunning visual display spelling out the singer's name in the sky, followed by a portrait of his late parents.

The concert was presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

After Delhi-NCR, Aujla's tour will travel to Mumbai for two shows on December 21 and 22.

The singer will also perform in Kolkata, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. PTI NM RB BK BK