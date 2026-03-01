Karan Aujla performs in Delhi, over 75,000 fans gather at venue

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Over 75,000 fans gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to catch a glimpse of Punjabi star Karan Aujla, turning it into India’s second-highest-attended single-day concert after Coldplay.

Aujla, known for delivering hit tracks such as "Tauba Tauba", "Chitta Kurta" and "Softly", among others, performed in Delhi on Saturday. The performance was a part of his "P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026", which debuted in the Middle East. It is produced by Team Innovation.

The singer said it was not just a concert but "a celebration of culture and a moment where we all connected through the one language of love, passion and unity." "Delhi, you made history with me tonight, and this is just the beginning of the 'P-POP CULTURE' revolution. Pind ton ithe takk, eh ik sapna hai jo sach ho giya," he said in a statement.

Mohit Bijlani, founder of Team Innovation, added, “What we achieved tonight in Delhi is nothing short of revolutionary. The scale, technological innovation and fan engagement redefine what live music can be in India, creating a massive cultural and economic impact.” The concert opened with a high-octane DJ set by DJ Chetas, following which Aujla took over the stage. Midway through the show, he further wowed fans with a zipline traverse across the stadium, connecting with audiences on multiple tiers and the stadium floor, creating a full 360-degree immersive experience, according to a press release.

Aujla’s setlist was a masterful journey through his biggest hits and fan favourites, beginning with the high-energy opener "MF Gabhru", followed by "Boli", "52 Bars", "Take It Easy", "Boyfriend" and others.

Prior to Aujla, Coldplay collected over 134,000 fans during the performance in Ahmedabad in January, 2025.

Besides Delhi, the 11-city India leg tour will have the singer perform in Mumbai and Pune on March 3, Ahmedabad on March 7, Chandigarh on March 14, Indore on March 21, Bengaluru on March 29, Kolkata on April 3, Jaipur on April 5, Lucknow on April 10 and Ludhiana on April 12. PTI ATR ATR ATR