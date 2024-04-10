Karan Johar acquires theatrical distribution rights of Jr NTR's 'Devara' in north India

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced he will distribute "RRR" star Jr NTR's upcoming title "Devara" in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions.

The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will be released in two parts with the first installment set to be released on October 10 this year.

"A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is CLOSER THAN EVER BEFORE! Honoured & extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR’s #Devara.

"We are extremely thrilled & proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema!" Johar posted on Instagram.

The filmmaker had earlier distributed SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali" franchise in the north-Indian belt.

Billed as an high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India, "Devara" also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. PTI RB RDS RDS