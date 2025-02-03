Karan Johar announces Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut 'Nadaaniyan' opposite Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said his new film production "Nadaaniyan", which marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, will introduce audiences to a "new face of romance".

Also starring Khushi Kapoor, the romantic drama film is headed to Netflix for a direct-to-digital release. It's backed by Johar's Dharma Productions.

At the 2025 Netflix slate announcement, Johar said he is excited for Khan, son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Kapoor, daughter of late star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, to star in the movie.

"I have come to present the new face of romance," Johar said.

"If you want to see true chemistry, you will get that in the picture. They are truly smashing together. When I saw it, I really felt that FOMO of being young again. Such a young, fun, high-spirited, high-energy film and this new age romance, you will get that in this film," he added.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, "Nadaaniyan" follows a South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan.

"Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?" read the official synopsis of the film.

Johar said he is happy to present a new director to the industry.

"I am excited not because the two leads are very close to my heart but the filmmaker too... who is the 24th director (that I have introduced) who is very close to my heart and out of the 24, 23 are outside of the industry might I add," added the filmmaker, who has often made headlines for giving a break to star kids.

When host Maniesh Paul said pairs are made not above, but at Dharma, Johar said: "Irony of all ironies. I could never make a pair for myself." At the event, Khan and Kapoor also performed on "Ishq Mein", the song from the upcoming film.