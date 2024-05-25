Karan Johar announces new film on 52nd birthday

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday announced his new feature film on the occasion of his 52nd birthday.

Johar shared a photo on Instagram in which he is seen holding the script of the yet-untitled movie.

"Get… Set…. Go!" the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

The filmmaker's Instagram post was flooded with best wishes from actors Kriti Sanon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as his fellow director Zoya Akhtar and producer Guneet Monga.

The new movie will be eighth feature directorial of Johar's career, which includes hits such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna", "My Name Is Khan" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Johar has also directed shorts in anthology movies -- "Bombay Talkies", "Lust Stories" and "Ghost Stories".

He most recently directed "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film was released in July 2023.