Karan Johar asks people to be kinder: Let's not bury grace

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a lengthy note on Instagram on Tuesday wishing that people celebrated others' successes more than their failures. Though the filmmaker did not provide any context for his comments, his musings come after the poor performance of some of the films from his production banner and the vicious trolling that they have received from a segment on social media.

In his post, Johar questioned whether people had lost grace.

"Grace... Is this an now an alien phenomena? Have we as a race completely lost our ability to be good old fashioned graceful? Have we lost the grace to reply to messages and emails... Or if we do reply then can we not reply it monosyllables? Are we not able to celebrate other people's successes and can we stop celebrating their failures," he wrote.

"Can we praise whole heartedly and can we criticise without bias, an ger and rage... Can we stop making social media a dumping ground of our own failings, shortcomings or inner darkness... Can we go back to just being kind at all times and not taking our own rotten mood out of the house? Are we able to practise what we preach...gyaan givers need to also be gyaan executors," he added.

The "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" filmmaker urged people to revive the grace which has been on the "ventilator for decades".

"Lastly, do you have the grace to be YOU! With your flaws, rough edges and indecisions... be YOU and acknowledge YOU for who YOU are! "Let's not bury grace...Let's revive her from the ventilator she's been on for decades...happy 2026," he concluded.

Several films produced under Johar's banner Dharma Productions didn't do well at the box office, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" and the recent release "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

Though "Dhadak 2" and "Homebound", which is India's official entry for the Oscars and has been shortlisted in the top 15 films to move for the best international feature nomination, were praised for their focus on marginalised voices.