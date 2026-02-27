Karan Johar celebrates ‘Dhadak 2’ special screening in the US

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar says he feels immensely proud that his home production “Dhadak 2” has been screened at various Ivy League universities in the United States.

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the 2025 romance drama has been directed by Shazia Iqbal.

The film has received a lot of praise for exploring the layers of caste discrimination and how it has seeped in every aspect of people's lives through the friendship and love story of two law students, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri.

The movie has transitioned from the silver screen to academic halls, sparking critical discussions on contemporary Indian cinema and social stratification.

Johar, who produced the movie through his banner Dharma Productions, penned a note on his Instagram Stories and reflected on the international impact of “Dhadak 2”.

"'Dhadak 2' being screened at all the IVY league universities is such a great moment of pride for us @dharmamovies “The love and respect it had garnered over the past few months had been overwhelming, and I give all credit to the immensely talented @shazia.iqbal8 for being this important voice and storyteller!!! She is the soul of our film,” the filmmaker wrote on Thursday evening.

According to media reports, "Dhadak 2" has already been screened at Yale University’s Luce Hall by the Department of Political Science and at Brown University’s Watson School of International and Public Affairs. The film will also be showcased at Columbia University and Princeton University.

The Hindi-language film is a remake of Mari Selvaraj’s acclaimed Tamil movie “Pariyerum Perumal”. PTI KKP RB RB