Karan Johar confirms Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut: Make way for new wave of talent

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday confirmed that Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to make his acting debut soon with a film backed by his banner Dharma Productions.

In a long post on Instagram, Johar expressed excitement about launching a new talent from a family he has known for 40 years.

"I know this family for the heart they have. Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!" the filmmaker said.

Johar, however, didn't disclose any details about Ibrahim's maiden project, including its name and the rest of the cast. Ibrahim earlier served as an assistant on Johar's 2023 directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

The filmmaker recalled meeting Ibrahim's mother Amrita when he was just 12.

"She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called 'Duniya', and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had.

But, what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! "She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too," he wrote.

Besides "Duniya", Amrita also starred in Dharma Productions' 2014 film "2 States", headlined by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

His first meeting with Saif was at film producer Anand Mahendru's office, Johar said. They later collaborated on films such as "Kal Ho Naa Ho" (2003) and "Kurbaan" (2009).

"Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! (sic)" he said.

"I have known this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - 'Duniya' and the wonderful '2 States' with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif, and of course, 'Simmba' with Sara (Ali Khan) followed by many more (to come!!)," Johar said.