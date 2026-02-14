Karan Johar lauds Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's 'Tu Yaa Main'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note on social media, urging the audience to watch Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's latest starrer "Tu Yaa Main", and called it a "cracker of a clutter breaker".

The film released in theatres on Friday and revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Kapoor and Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

It is directed by Bejoy Nambiar.

Johar shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Friday, praising the filmmaker, actors for their choice of the project and producer Aanand L Rai.

"NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine .. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!! I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

"Kudos to @bejoynambiar for keeping the tension alive with solid craft and technical excellence…. @shanayakapoor02 so proud of your choices and for your assured, hugely convincing performance and playing Miss Vanity and Miss Insanity, to perfection! Love you! @gouravadarsh you are JUST BRILLIANT as the Gullly boy and as the traumatised victim of the croc attack! I felt every inch of your FEAR...Badhai ho @aanandlrai for backing and producing this cracker of a clutter breaker! @vinod.bhanushali congratulations! A MUST WATCH IN THE CINEMAS," he added.

Produced by Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali with L Rai, the film released alongside Vishal Bhardwaj's "O' Romeo", which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. PTI ATR ATR ATR