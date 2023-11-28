Karan Johar on 20 years of 'Kal Ho Na Ho': It has been an emotional journey for me

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his production "Kal Ho Naa Ho" with an emotional post, recalling how it was the last project that his father, Yash Johar, produced. Johar penned the story and screenplay for the film, which starred his frequent collaborator, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Priety Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan.

"This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar starcast together with a story that has a beating heart...it's all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' still beating strong and within everyone's hearts," Johar posted on Instagram.

"It feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I rewatch it even till today. Thank you papa, for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter...and for always standing by what is right. I will always miss you," Johar said remembering his late father.

Released on November 28, 2003, "Kal Ho Naa Ho" marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The story, set in New York, revolved around three people -- Aman (Shah Rukh), Rohit (Saif) and Naina (Priety) -- as they journey together and discover themselves.

The 51-year-old gave a shout out to Advani for "making a directorial debut that is etched forever in all our collective hearts" and also thanked veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

"A heartfelt mention to the legendary and extraordinarily talented @jaduakhtar who has penned every song to perfection but the title song will always be the definitive song of my career…. Love you Javedsaab "To @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan and LOY, the genius trio who composed these haunting melodies! We are indebted for life #20YearsOfKalHoNaaHo," Johar said.

"Kal Ho Naa Ho" became a box office hit and received critical acclaim upon its release. The movie also featured Sushma Seth, late Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey and Delnaaz Irani with special appearance by Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Sonali Bendre.