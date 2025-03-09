Karan Johar on weight loss journey: 'Being healthy' is the secret

Jaipur: Filmmaker Karan Johar finally opened up about the one question that had a section of social media users abuzz for quite some time now -- his drastic weight loss. And the answer, he says, is being healthy.

The filmmaker's transformation has been one of the trending topics on the Internet, with many people expressing concern over his health online.

On the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards on Saturday night, Karan was asked what was the secret behind his weight loss.

"It's being healthy. Eating well, exercising, and doing your best to look good," the filmmaker told reporters here.

When another reporter asked Karan to detail his routine, he said: "If I do that, I'll give my secret away." The director, known for films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "My Name is Khan", "Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna", and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", has been vocal about his struggle with obesity.

Karan is set to host the IIFA Awards 2025 on Sunday along with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.