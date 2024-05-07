Advertisment
Entertainment

Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and others urge people to vote in LS elections

NewsDrum Desk
Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra appeal to fans to vote.

New Delhi: Prominent celebrities, including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vikrant Massey, have urged their fans to vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Johar on Monday evening shared a video on his Instagram page, in which the celebrities asked their followers to exercise their franchise in the ongoing polls.

"Now that we have your attention, please go and #VoteWhereItMatters!" the filmmaker captioned the clip.

The video also features actors Boman Irani, Raashii Khanna, Ahsaas Channa, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Pritam Chakraborty, singer Neha Kakkar, and cricketer Rishabh Pant.

The Lok Sabha polls, which began on April 19, are being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

