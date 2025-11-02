Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and others attend Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday bash

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of family and close friends like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji from the movie industry.

The bash was held last night at Shah Rukh’s lavish farmhouse in Alibaug, which is over two hours' drive from Mumbai.

As the party unfolded, Johar shared a picture on his Instagram story, a cheerful selfie that featured him posing alongside Rani, while Ananya Panday posed in the background. “Guess the photo bomber," he wrote in the caption.

Among the attendees were filmmaker Farah Khan, along with Amitabh Bachchan’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, and others.

This afternoon, around 3:00 PM, Khan returned to Mumbai to greet his ardent fans, who have been waiting patiently outside his iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on his special day.

Though renovation work is underway inside his home, Khan is expected to follow his annual tradition of greeting fans from his balcony.

The actor is also set to have a meet-and-greet session with his fans, who have flown in from different parts of the world, at Rang Mandir auditorium in suburban Bandra.

In a career spanning over three decades, Shah Rukh made humble beginnings on the small screen, featuring in shows like "Fauji", "Circus" and others. After having a successful stint on television, he turned towards Bollywood with the 1992 movie, "Deewana".

Later switched to diverse roles from the brooding anti-hero in films like "Baazigar", "Darr", and "Anjaan", to the charming romantic hero in movies such as "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Dil To Pagal hai", “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, "Mohabbatein", and "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" and others, and intense roles in "Chak De! India", "Swades", "My Name is Khan" and others.

In his late 50s, he has proven that age is merely a number, as he dazzled audiences with his suave performances in action-packed films like "Pathaan" and "Jawan", for which he received the Best Actor national award, this year.

His next film is an action entertainer, “King”, which will be released in cinemas in 2026. PTI KKP ATR