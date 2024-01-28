Karan Johar says film with south superstar, massively loved actress, legacy debut actor is ready

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said for the past year, his banner Dharma Productions has been involved in the shooting of a film, starring a "superstar from the south", a "massively loved actress" and a "legacy debut actor".

In a statement shared on Instagram, Johar said it is "not a film announcement", but people who guess the title and other details correctly would be invited to watch a glimpse of the project.

This "intriguing" film, he teased, is directed by a first-time director.

"We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So, here are the broad hints: A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan India juggernaut! "B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid. C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working! The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses?" Johar wrote.

Johar most recently hosted the season eight finale of his celebrity talk show "Koffee With Karan".