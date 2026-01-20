New Delhi (PTI): Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again showered praise on Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar", saying that he "unabashedly, unapologetically" loved the spy drama and wasn't offended by its politics.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer, a high-octane thriller which follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of the Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has become a runaway success at the box office, amassing over Rs 1300 crore and still going strong in theatres.

The film has also sparked significant conversation online, including debates around its theme and politics, with several reviews describing it as “anti-Pakistan” and propagandist in tone.

During an in-conversation session, organised by youth organisation India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Johar was asked about "Dhurandhar" and his thoughts on movies having political undertones.

"I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved 'Dhurandhar'. I saw all of three hours and 34 minutes of it with awe because I loved the craft of the filmmaker. I loved the storytelling, I loved the way he divided it into chapters.

"I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn't against, it was for speaking about politics in its own way," he said.

Asked about actor Hrithik Roshan's review of the film where he praised the movie's craft but also said that he couldn't agree with its politics, Johar said he was not offended with any ideological issue in the film.

"I actually wasn't offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree, and that should be cinema. So when Hrithik writes that, I completely respect that he has an opinion that he has put out there. Full power to him and all respect to him.

"I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it, and I absolutely loved it. I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and he has emerged as a strong, unique voice," he said.

At an event last month, Johar said he was blown away by "Dhurandhar".

"... It made me question my ability as a filmmaker," he said.

Produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.