Karan Johar says he's planning second part of 'Kill'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday said there are plans to mount a sequel to action movie "Kill", which he backed through his production banner Dharma Productions.

The Hindi film, which had its world premiere at 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, released in theatres in July. It was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starred Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal.

An English remake of "Kill" is already in the works with "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski attached to produce the film for Lionsgate via his banner 87Eleven Entertainment.

"When we had a breakthrough film like 'Kill' that made waves internationally, it was an electrifying moment for us. With deals struck at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film is now being remade in English and dubbed in multiple languages—a true testament to the global reach of Indian storytelling.

"We're now planning a second part, hoping for the same international success. Similarly, our collaboration with Meraj Imani, a Cannes award-winning filmmaker, will take our work to festivals worldwide. But here's the thing—I don’t believe in 'crossover' films. Once you cross, it’s over. Indian cinema is unique in its essence, and it’s that authenticity, not compromise, that will captivate the world," Johar said during a session at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

"Kill" follows the story of an Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala). However, things change when the couple finds themselves trapped in a train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang of dacoits, who begin to kill the passengers.

Billed as "the most violent film made out of India", "Kill" is also produced by Sikhya Entertainment. Johar and Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions, and Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment are credited as producers.