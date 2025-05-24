Karan Johar to host audio series ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ for Audible

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar will host his debut podcast series, “Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar” for Audible, the audio platform announced on Saturday.

Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, said through the upcoming audio series the audience will get to listen in on the filmmaker’s conversations with his inner circle about how to truly live your best life in today’s fast-paced world.

The show will release on the eve of Johar’s birthday, which is on May 25. It will have celebrity guests including Konkona Sen, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Masaba Gupta, Ira Khan, Neha Dhupia, Durjoy Datta, Avantika Mohan, Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal, Preeti Shenoy, Kubbra Sait, Divija Bhasin, and Bhuvan Bam, among others.

Johar said he hopes the audio series will inspire listeners to live their best lives.

“As a storyteller, it’s important to keep evolving, explore new ways of connecting, of reaching people where they are, and podcasts have emerged as such a powerful space for real, unfiltered conversations.

"'Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ allowed me to have truly meaningful conversations with some incredible people and ask the questions that truly matter. It’s raw, real, and it’s as intimate as it gets,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, head of regional content, APAC - Audible, said they are thrilled about Johar’s foray into audio medium with their series.

“Karan Johar, one of the leading filmmakers of our time, is a bonafide storyteller whose voice has left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment landscape.

"As he engages in no-holds-barred conversations with some remarkable personalities from across diverse fields, we are confident that this Audible Original will strike a chord with listeners across generations,” Wiggins said.

"Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar" will be available on Audible app.