Karan Johar welcomes Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to 'magical world of parenting'

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a note on social media as he congratulated Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on becoming parents.

Kaif and Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday. The couple announced the news with a collaborative post on Instagram, which read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025 — Katrina & Vicky." Johar uploaded a story on his Instagram handle, featuring Kaif and Kaushal on Saturday. The filmmaker congratulated the couple and welcomed them to the "magical world of parenting." "Congratulations to this absolutely lovely and warm couple and this is the best news!!!! Blessings to the blessed baby boy ... Welcome to the magical world of parenting," he wrote alongside the picture.

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

They announced the pregnancy in September this year. At the time, they had shared a polaroid where the two were seen looking joyfully at Kaif's baby bump.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption.

Kaushal most recently appeared in the period drama "Chhaava" and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kaif was last seen in the 2024 thriller "Merry Christmas" opposite Vijay Sethupathi.