Karan Johar wishes mother Hiroo Johar on 82nd b'day: She is my world, my galaxy

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, on her 82nd birthday, saying that she is the one who keeps him grounded.

Sharing throwback photos of his mother, the filmmaker said she taught him to appreciate success and the fact that it’s not permanent.

"My mom turns 82 today... I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her... She grounds me everyday ('they gave you an award ??? Why ??'), she centres me ('be grateful … it could go away some day'). She reprimands me chapter 1 ('what are you wearing Karan???')," Johar wrote.

"She reprimands me chapter 2 ('you are always on the phone!!!!') BUT she is my world, my galaxy and my big love story with and of life... love you Mama He playfully mentions how she critiques his fashion choices and scolds him for always being on his phone," he added.

On Tuesday, Johar unveiled the trailer of "Akaal", the first Punjabi film of his banner Dharma Productions. PTI RB BK BK