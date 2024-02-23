Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu’s ‘The Crew’ to release on March 29

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer “The Crew” is set to arrive in theatres on March 29, the makers announced on Friday.

The upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of “Lootcase” fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, “The Crew” is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures announced the release date of the movie on their official Instagram account. The same post was shared by Kareena, Tabu, and Sanon.

“Time to Risk it. Meet our #Crew! #TheCrewInCinemasMarch29,” the post read.

The makers also unveiled the first look posters of Kareena, Tabu and Sanon as air hostesses, and revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.

“The Crew” marks the third collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 female buddy comedy “Veere Di Wedding” and last year’s female comedy film “Thank You for Coming”. PTI KKP BK BK