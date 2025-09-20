Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and others congratulate team of 'Homebound' on film's Oscar entry

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anil Kapoor, extended their wishes to the team of Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "Homebound", calling it a "proud moment", after the film became the official Oscar selection from India.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It was chosen as India's official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category on Friday.

Ananya shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story on Friday, praising Ghaywan's direction.

"Wow!! This is incredible. Congratulations to the entire team. Can't wait to watch this beautiful heartbreaking film in Cinemas. Everything that you make is a master class, @neeraj.ghaywan sir. So happy for you all," she wrote.

Kareena said she is excited to watch the film. "Congratulations to my love @karanjohar. This is one film I can't wait to watch." Anil penned a note and said he is "Proud beyond words".

"Proud beyond words! 'Homebound' is India's official entry to the Oscars. Congratulations to the entire team and to @ishaankhater, @janhvikapoor and @vishaljethwa06, your journeys, your talent, and your honesty on screen make this moment truly special," he wrote.

The actor added, "Immense respect to @neeraj.ghaywan for his powerful direction, to @karanjohar for backing this vision so passionately, and to @somenmishra for championing stories that matter. A milestone for Indian cinema!" Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Congratulations. This is huge!! So happy for the entire team of 'Homebound'".

Shanaya Kapoor said, "Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait for this one on the 26th! Such a proud and incredible moment." Shahid Kapoor re-shared the film's poster and wrote, "Congratulations." Arjun Kapoor said, "What a moment! @homeboundthefilm bags the Oscar entry! Kudos @karanjohar, @apoorva1972, @adarshpoonawalla and @dharmamovies, your vision and backing has brought such an incredible film to life! @janhvikapoor, I'm so proud of you! And of course hats off to the entire cast and crew - @neeraj.ghaywan, @ishaankhatter, @vishaljethwa06! Damn excited for this one!" Sanjay Kapoor said, "This is fantastic." Dia Mirza wrote, "Woohooooo." Rhea Kapoor added, "Congratulations to the whole team." Neha Dhupia said, "Woohhoo, congratulations team #homebound." The movie, which was selected in the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival and was recently at the Toronto International Film Festival, was chosen to represent India at the Oscars by the chairperson of the selection committee N Chandra.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article "Taking Amrit Home", also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

It portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and a Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer on the film. "Homebound" is set to release in theatres on September 26. PTI ATR ATR ATR