Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others extend wishes International Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut, extended their wishes on International Women's Day, describing women as "pure kindness, gentleness, care and unstoppable power filled with fire".

Khan shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle on Sunday and wrote, "To all the women out there DON’T EVER FORGET… to say every single day of your life…MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON…Happy women’s day ladies." Dutt uploaded a video on his Instagram story, which comprised his pictures with his late mother and actor Nargis, his wife Maanayata Dutt and his daughters Trishala Dutt and Iqra Dutt. "The women in my life have been my biggest strength. Happy Women's Day," he wrote.

Ranaut said being a woman is a superpower. "Know your powers and understand how to use them to your advantage and never against yourself. Never regret being generous, what you give is what you get and it might not come from where you expect, so keep going, never mind being a fool, always hope that you never fool anyone or take advantage of people or situations. Happy women's day #internationalwomensday," she wrote.

Diana Penty said, "To the women who make the world brighter every day. Happy Women's Day." Vivek Oberoi shared a video on his Instagram handle, extending his wishes. "From the women I walk beside to the millions whose heroism is whispered in secret, this one is for you. No grand gestures but a big tribute to every hidden story, to every fighter, to every achiever, to every mother, sister, wife, daughter. You are our WORLD. Happy International Women’s Day," he wrote in the caption.

Elli AvrRam shared a note on her Instagram story. "To all women out there. Happy Women's Day, we are so freaking amazing. Keep supporting each other and keep lifting each other. Stop the bitching, hating and jealousy, it's time to tap into what a woman truly stands for, which is pure kindness, gentleness, care and unstoppable power filled with fire...Cheers to sisterhood," she wrote.

Bhagyashree uploaded a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Women's Day".

Rakul Preet Singh shared a post on her Instagram story, which read, "Happy Women's Day... Women are strong. Women are unstoppable. We don't need just one day to be represented. Our strength, courage, and voice deserve to be celebrated every single day. Happy International Women's Day to every powerful woman out there." Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu uploaded a video on her Instagram story, "Happy Women's Day to all the women who dare to dream! keep believing in your magic," she said. PTI ATR ATR ATR