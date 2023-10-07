Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for 'Singham Again'

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday started shooting for "Singham Again", filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming installment in his cop cinematic universe.

The upcoming actioner is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led "Singham" series, which started with 2011's "Singham" and was followed by "Singham Returns", that also starred Kareena.

"Do I need to say who I am shooting for? P.S-He is one of my most favourite directors... This is my fourth film with him…and ofcourse not the last… Ready Steady Go… @itsrohitshetty," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph from the sets of the movie.

The two "Singham" movies along with Ranveer Singh's "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty's cop cinematic universe. Ranveer will be reprising his role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in "Singham Again".

The actor shared his excitement about his maiden collaboration with Kareena in the comments section of her Instagram post.

"This is my fourth film with him too! And my first with YOU," Ranveer wrote.

Ajay and Ranveer started filming for "Singham Again" last month. PTI SHD SHD SHD