Sunny Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi: More film personalities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nani, and Sunny Deol, strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and called for swift action against those responsible.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

In an Instagram Story, Kareena wrote: "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost. #Pahalgam." Hope the culprits behind "this heinous act" are brought to justice, said Kaushal.

"Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of those who lost their loved ones in the absolutely inhumane act of terrorism in Pahalgam. My deepest condolences and prayers," he added.

On Wednesday, Kashmir valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort, officials said.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, and Ritesh Sidhwani condemned the terrorist attack.

Nani, who shot for his Telugu film "Hit: The Third Case" in Pahalgam three months ago, said he was speechless.

Over 200 people team for almost 20 days. Pahalgam was like a dream. The place, the people, and the warmth... Why?" he wrote in an X post.

In an X post, "Pushpa 2" star Allu Arjun said he was heartbroken.

Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 23, 2025

"Such a beautiful place with kind-hearted people. Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly Heartbreaking (sic)" he wrote.

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote on X that it was an attack on "the soul of Kashmir and its centuries-old legacy of hospitality".

"Prayers for the injured. Let us stand united in condemning such brutality and demanding swift justice. The perpetrators must face the full force of the law," Shetty wrote on X.

Deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Violence against innocent visitors is an attack on the soul of Kashmir and its centuries-old legacy of hospitality. Prayers for the injured.

Let us stand united in condemning such brutality and demand swift… — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 23, 2025

Actor Sunny Deol said it was high time that ending terrorism became a priority.

"... its victims are only innocent people, humans need to look within themselves. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief. #PahalgamTerroristAttack," he wrote in Hindi.

इस समय दुनिया की सोच सिर्फ़ आतंकवाद को खत्म करने की होनी चाहिए क्यूंकि इसका शिकार सिर्फ़ मासूम लोग ही होते है ,इंसान को अपने अंदर झांकने की जरूरत है।

इस दुख की घड़ी में मैं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं।

#PahalgamTerroristAttack — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 23, 2025

"My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives. To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands with you in mourning. Let us hold on to each other a little tighter and never let go of the hope that peace will prevail even in the face of darkness," Malayalam superstar Mohanlal said in an X post.

My heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is devastating to witness such cruelty. No cause can ever justify the taking of innocent lives.

To the grieving families, your sorrow is beyond words. Please know that you are not alone. The entire nation stands… — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2025

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn said he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attack.

"The victims and their families were innocent souls, and what happened is heartbreaking and purely evil. My thoughts and prayers are with them," he wrote on X.

Shocked to hear about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The victims and their families were innocent souls, and what happened is heartbreaking and purely evil. My thoughts and prayers are with them 🙏🏻 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 22, 2025

TV star Shoaib Ibrahim, who was vacationing in Pahalgam with actor-wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan hours before the attack, on his Instagram Stories said they had left Kashmir in the morning.

"Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir (We all are safe and sound, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern..." Ibrahim wrote on Tuesday.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra termed the Pahalgam terrorist attack "a cowardly act".

"I have full faith in our armed forces and I’m sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!" Malhotra said on his Instagram Story.

An emotional Anupam Kher shared a selfie video on social media with the caption: "Wrong. Wrong. Wrong!! Pahalgam massacre! Words are incompetent today!! #Pahalgam." Jammu-born comic Samay Raina on Tuesday evening shared a post on the terror attack on his Instagram Stories and captioned it as: "Unable to sleep tonight."