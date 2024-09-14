Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ earns Rs 1.62 crore on opening day

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer “The Buckingham Murders” has grossed Rs. 1.62 crore at the box office in India on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday.

Released in cinemas on Friday, the murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta and marks Kareena’s production debut.

“The Buckingham Murders” is also produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films.

“A career-best reviewed film and a performance shining brighter than ever in theaters! Rs 1.62 Cr NBOC Book your tickets now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas now,” the production banner Balaji Telefilms wrote on X.

Set in the UK, the film features Kareena playing the role of Jasmeet Bhamra aka Jass, a cop grieving the death of her child who is tasked with the investigation of a missing child.

“The Buckingham Murders” also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. PTI KKP RB