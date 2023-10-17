Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'The Buckingham Murders' to open Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer "The Buckingham Murders" will open the upcoming Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the moody procedural thriller is an exploration of grief, longing for closure, and captures the human cost of polarised times. The story follows cop and single mother Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena), who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, as she transfers to a market town north of London and is assigned the case of a missing child.

Kareena said it's an honour that her film, also her maiden effort as a co-producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, will open the festival.

"It's a place where movies are celebrated and all creative art forms are honoured. Can’t be happier to have our film grace the stage at Jio MAMI. 'The Buckingham Murders' is very special for me since it's my maiden voyage as a co-producer. Working with Hansal and Ektaa is a deeply satisfying and immersive process. We are only hoping our film will reach wider audiences and break barriers globally," she said in a statement. Hansal said the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been home to him ever since "Shahid" and returning to the movie gala with "The Buckingham Murders" is a proud moment for him.

"It's the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India. This movie is our labour of love. It’s a thriller, but at the heart of it is a human story about people we may know," the director added.

After its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival last week, becoming the opening night title of Jio MAMI is truly exhilarating, said Ektaa. She said her collaboration with Hansal and Kareena is special.

"These platforms represent a confluence of the best in cinema from around the world, and it's immensely gratifying to see our work recognised on this global stage," she said. Festival director Anupama Chopra said they are delighted to have "The Buckingham Murders" open the upcoming festival.

"Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor have redefined storytelling across formats. In The Buckingham Murders, they join hands with another formidable artist - Kareena. We are delighted to announce The Buckingham Murders as the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival," she said.

The movie also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival will run from October 27 to November 5, 2023.