Karen Gillan to star in 'Highlander' remake from Chad Stahelski

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (PTI) Actor Karen Gillan, best known for featuring in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jumanji" film series, is set to join the cast of the upcoming remake of Hollywood classic "Highlander".

Also starring Henry Cavill in the titular role of MacLeod, alongside Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the savage warrior named The Kurgen, the film comes from Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner.

Gillan, 37, will essay the role of Heather, MacLeod’s mortal wife and the love of his life, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, from the script by Michael Finch.

The original "Highlander" film was released in 1986 and starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Medieval Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior.

With the help of a swordsman named Ramirez (Sean Connery), the titular Highlander battles other immortals across the centuries, culminating in a modern battle in which, like the classic line of dialogue goes, “there can be only one.” The new take on "Highlander" is produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt alongside Neal H Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Gillan's latest work is "The Life of Chuck". Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film release on June 13 and also featured Tom Hiddleston. PTI ATR ATR ATR