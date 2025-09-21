Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others extend wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Ajay Devgn extended wishes to Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on her 45th birthday.

Her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which featured a throwback picture of the duo.

"Best sister, best friends and beyond. Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest," she captioned the post.

Ananya posted a childhood picture holding up a magazine cover with Kareena on her Instagram stories.

"Happy birthday BaeBoooo!! Love you long time (clearly)," she wrote.

Kiara also posted an Instagram story to congratulate the actor which featured a picture of the two from an ad shoot.

"Happy Happy Birthday Bebo! You are the bestest. Big hug and loads of love always," she wrote.

Ajay wrote, "Sharing screen space and food on sets with you is always a pleasure...Happy Birthday Bebo." Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan! You have it all- beauty, talent, humour and a warmth that light up every room. But what I admire the most is your individuality..you're an original, a Kapoor unlike any other. Wishing you love, joy and everything." Sharing a series of pictures alongside the actor, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "On your birthday - trying to channel my inner Bebo... love you !@kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration!” Saba Pataudi also posted a series of pictures.

"Beboooo jaan. To ALL the moments we've shared… our traditional selfies together, the photos I’ve taken — you with Bhai, Ma, the kids, etc. To the family occasions you complete… Eid, Diwali, birthdays, and more! Keep shining. You don't need a saree with glitz — it’s all about YOU! So proud! You totally rock! Here’s wishing you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! See you soon. Lots of love,” she captioned her post.

Neetu Kapoor wished the actor with an Instagram story, which read, "Happy birthday to meri aur sare family ki favourite @kareenakapoorkhan love n hugs," she wrote. PTI SMR ATR SMR ATR ATR