Karla Sofía Gascon teams with Carlo Verdone for comedy film 'School of Seduction'

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (PTI) Scottish actor Karla Sofía Gascon is set to feature in a comedy series "School of Seduction" from Paramount+.

Described as a catchy film about a love coach who helps people navigate the complexities of romance in the digital age, "School of Seduction" is directed by the Italian filmmaker Carlo Verdone. The details about Gascon's role are being kept under wraps.

The film is expected to release in 2026, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"In an era where falling in love, cheating, making up, and breaking up can all happen even through artificial intelligence, six characters — bound by insecurities and emotional fragilities — turn to a love coach to help interpret and guide their lives. Some are searching for love, some are trying to save it and others can’t stop questioning the past," read the official synopsis.

Gascon said she is happy to be in the project. "I’m very happy to be part of Carlo’s film and to be working in Italy. I’ve been in Rome for a few days now and I’m having a wonderful experience in a role that’s truly new to me," she said in a statement.

Verdone, who has been working on the television series over the last five years, said shooting a film again feels like a debut for him.

"Returning to shooting a movie after dedicating five years to a TV series is like debuting all over again. You are filled with the anticipation and excitement of a new start: wondering if your vision will translate, if your actors will find guidance in your direction, if your focus will set the tone for the crew," he said.

"But having assembled a cast of such talented, serious, and reliable actors, including Karla Sofía Gascón, I can’t help but feel nurtured. It’s a chance to prove to myself, and the audience, that I still have something to say. And I’ll work harder than ever," he added.

The film is produced by Aurelio and Luigi De Laurentiis. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR ATR ATR