Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner welcome second child

NewsDrum Desk
14 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Joshua Kushner (Left) with Karlie Kloss (Right)

Los Angeles: Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, businessman Joshua Kushner, have become parents to their second child.

Kushner, 38, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of their new born.

"Welcome to ," he captioned the photo.

Celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson congratulated the duo on the arrival of their new baby.

Kloss, 30, announced in May that she is pregnant with her second baby while attending Met Gala.

Kushner and Kloss got married in 2018 and became parents to their first child, son Levi Joseph, in 2021.

