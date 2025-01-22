Karnataka govt announces state film awards for 2019

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced the State Annual Film Awards for 2019. Actors Kiccha Sudeep and Anupama Gowda won the Best Actor and Actress awards.

Sudeep has been adjudged as best actor for his role in 'Pailwan'. Gowda won the award for her performance in 'Trayambakam'.

The five-year delay is mainly due to Covid-19 pandemic, said a release issued by the government. It is yet to announce awards for 2020 to 2024.

Others who won awards include V Harikrishna for Best Music for his compositions in 'Yajamana', starring Darshan. Darling Krishna bagged the Best Screenplay award for his directorial debut 'Love Mocktail', a romantic drama.

Award-winning director P Sheshadri's film 'Mohanadas' got the First Best Film award.

V Srinivas's directorial 'Arghyam' won the Second Best Film award.

In the Playback Singing Category, Raghu Dixit won the Best Playback Singer (Male) for 'Love Mocktail', and Jayadevi Jangamashetty won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for the film 'Raga Bhairavi'.

Master Preetam won the Best Child Actor award for his role in 'Minchu Hula' and Baby Vaishnavi Adiga the Best Child Actress award for her role in 'Sugandhi'.

Best Story award was given to Jayant Kaikini for 'Illiralaare Allige Hogalare', Best Screenplay award to Darling Krishna and S Sunil Kumar for 'Love Mocktail', Best Dialogues award to noted writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa for 'Amrutmati'.

Best Cinematography award was given to G S Bhaskar for 'Mohanadas', Best Editing award to G Basavaraj Urs (Shivu) for 'Jhansi IPS', Best Actor in supporting role (male) to Tabala Naani for film 'Chemistry of Kariyappa', Best Actor in supporting role (female) to Anusha Krishna for 'Brahmi', Best Lyrics award to Razak Puttur for 'Pencil Box' and Best Art Direction for Hosmane Murthy for 'Mohanadas'.

Nagatihalli Chandrashekhar's 'India Vs England' won the Most-Popular Film award, while 'Kanneri' directed by S Manjunath was adjudged as Best Film on Social Cause.

The film 'Elli Aadodu Navu Elli Aadodu' directed by G Arunkumar has received the Best Children Film award and N Nagesh's film 'Gopal Gandhi' has bagged the award under Best Film by a Debutant Director category. PTI JR KH