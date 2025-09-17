Karnataka govt institutes film award in memory of Saroja Devi

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced instituting a special film award in memory of Kannada film icon late B Saroja Devi.

The award, titled ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi B Saroja Devi Award’, will honour women achievers who have rendered at least 25 years of memorable service to the Kannada film industry.

The government order notes that Saroja Devi, a celebrated actress and recipient of the Padma Sri and Padma Bhushan, was known as a Pancha Bhasha Thare (star of five languages) and contributed immensely to both Indian and Kannada cinema.

The Department of Information and Public Relations Commissioner had proposed the institution of this award as a fitting tribute to her legacy.

The award will be included in the list of the annual State Film Awards. It will come into effect from the calendar year 2025.

The 'Abhinaya Saraswathi B Saroja Devi Award' will carry a cash prize of Rs one lakh along with a silver medal weighing 100 grams.

Born on January 7, 1938, Saroja Devi had acted in over 200 films. She had performed in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films.

The actress passed away on July 14, 2025 due to age-related ailments. PTI GMS GMS KH